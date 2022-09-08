Democratic Party of Korea leader indicted for violating election law

Democratic Party of Korea chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung waves at supporters at Yongsan station in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Suwon prosecutors on Thursday indicted Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung in an investigation into the controversial city development project he pursued as mayor of Seongnam in 2015.
The indictment comes less than two weeks after police referred Lee’s case over to the Suwon prosecutors’ office on Aug. 29.
Police said they found no evidence to support his claims that the Ministry of Land was behind the change in the Seongnam project that allowed private investors to join in, and reap large profits as a result. Some of the investors are suspected of having close ties with Lee, which he has denied.
During October’s parliamentary interpolation, Lee accused the Land Ministry of pressuring him to turn a piece of land in Seongnam into a residential area, and to use that land for building commercial apartment complexes instead of public housing as initially intended.
At the interpolation Lee said that he was forced to make the change as a result of “legal threats” from the Land Ministry.
The indictment does not directly affect Lee’s role as the leader of the main opposition party.
Ahead of his election as chair, the Democratic Party changed its constitution to allow members to keep serving their posts after criminal indictment.
The charge he faces is promulgation of false information during the election process.
In a separate investigation, Lee’s spouse Kim Hye-kyeong awaits a potential indictment over allegations she used Gyeonggi Province money for personal errands while her husband was its governor.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)