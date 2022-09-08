[Newsmaker] A cloudy, but pleasant Chuseok day forecast

Mostly pleasant weather conditions are forecast for the upcoming four-day Chuseok holidays, which kicks off Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Thursday. On Chuseok, which falls on Saturday, skies will likely be cloudy, but it will be possible to see the full moon through the clouds in most parts of the country, it added.

According to the state's weather authorities, the central region will be mostly sunny on Friday with some clouds expected over the southern region and Jeju Island. But mostly cloudy skies are expected across the country on Saturday, which will continue throughout the remainder of the holidays. Some rain is expected over the eastern part of Jeju Island in the afternoon.

With the country's southern region still recovering from the aftermath of the Typhoon Hinnamnor, the weather agency said it is keeping a close eye on possibility of another storm hitting the peninsula.

As of Thursday, a tropical disturbance on the Pacific is projected to develop into a typhoon that will move northwest to affect the Okinawa Island of Japan. As of now, it appears unlikely to affect the Korean Peninsula, although it is too early to make definite projections as of now.

According to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, the best time to see the full moon on Chuseok day will be 7:04 p.m. in Seoul, 6:53 p.m. in Ulsan and Busan, 6:56 p.m. in Daegu, 7:01 p.m. in Daejeon, 7:02 p.m. in Sejong and Gwangju, and 7:05 p.m. in Incheon.