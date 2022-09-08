Big firms join forces to help Busan host World Expo

A video promoting Busan`s bid to the World Expo 2030 sponsored by LG is shown at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul. KCCI

South Korea’s business giants have joined hands in a nationwide campaign to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The government formally submitted Busan’s bid to host the expo in 2030 to the Bureau International des Exposition (BIE) in Paris, the international body with 170 member states that coordinates the hosting of world expos. Rome, Riyadh and Ukraine’s Odesa have also made bids to host the event.

Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG and other conglomerates have agreed to rally for public support of Busan’s bid until the third competitive presentation in late November at the BIE general assembly in Paris, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), which is serving as the secretariat for the nongovernmental bidding committee.

“(The nation’s) major conglomerates have agreed on the need to rally for people’s support ahead of the BIE enquiry mission’s visit,” a member of the bidding committee said.

Samsung has begun promoting Busan’s expo bid through the large outdoor electronic signage at the K-POP Square in Seoul’s Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, and Galaxy experience zones across the country. Phrases in support of Busan’s bid are also marked on the uniforms of the company's professional baseball team Samsung Lions, and professional soccer team Suwon Blue Wings, as well as large banners at the stadiums.

SK is flashing messages of support for five minutes every hour on the SK Telecom headquarters building in Seoul’s Eulji-ro, Jung-gu. Those messages and logo are also inserted in SK Telecom’s promotional video clip for its ringtone service.

Hyundai Motor is supporting Busan’s bid through its global social media channels, and plans to insert related messages on the uniforms and stadiums of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Kia Tigers.

LG is screening promotional videos on digital displays on the Incheon airport railroad express, and at the Gimpo and Gimhae airports. It will also promote the expo bid at some 1,800 LG Electronics, LG Uplus and LG Household and Health Care stores nationwide.

Lotte, Posco, Hanwha, GS, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Shinsegae also plan to promote the expo bid along with its business activities.

The KCCI said it will jointly develop with the government’s bidding committee a new slogan, and support companies to use a unified message and design for the expo bid.

Eleven conglomerates are taking part in the nongovernmental bidding committee, which was launched in May and headed by KCCI chair and SK chairman Chey Tae-won.

“Companies are voluntarily working hand in glove to support the expo bid … Through nationwide promotion over Chuseok holidays, we will try to get member companies of all sizes to join forces to rally support for Busan.”

(sophie@heraldcorp.com)