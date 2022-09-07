Presidential spokesperson moves to overseas public relations secretary

Kang In-sun, a spokesperson for the presidential office, who will soon become overseas public relations secretary, speaks at a press briefing held at the presidential office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Kang In-sun, a spokesperson for the presidential office, will become the administration's overseas public relations secretary and also serve as a spokesperson for foreign media, chief of staff said Wednesday.

Kim Dae-ki, President Yoon Suk-yeol’s Chief of Staff, said at a press briefing on Wednesday that an overseas public relations secretary has been re-established under the senior public relations office, and the current presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun will be assigned at the post.

The seat of presidential spokesperson will stay vacant, while administrator Chun Hyo-jung, along with the deputy spokesperson of presidential office Lee Jae-myung, will serve as deputy spokesperson.

An official from the presidential office said, "As President Yoon said earlier, personnel reform is not for political purposes, but is a matter of finding ways to offer the best, most efficient public service to citizens. The personnel reshuffle issue has been left to senior secretaries to judge.”

Kang, a former journalist, began her career in politics by joining Yoon Suk-yeol’s presidential transition committee in March and was appointed presidential spokesperson on May 10.