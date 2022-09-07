 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Presidential spokesperson moves to overseas public relations secretary

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 17:27       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 17:27
Kang In-sun, a spokesperson for the presidential office, who will soon become overseas public relations secretary, speaks at a press briefing held at the presidential office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Kang In-sun, a spokesperson for the presidential office, who will soon become overseas public relations secretary, speaks at a press briefing held at the presidential office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Kang In-sun, a spokesperson for the presidential office, will become the administration's overseas public relations secretary and also serve as a spokesperson for foreign media, chief of staff said Wednesday.

Kim Dae-ki, President Yoon Suk-yeol’s Chief of Staff, said at a press briefing on Wednesday that an overseas public relations secretary has been re-established under the senior public relations office, and the current presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun will be assigned at the post.

The seat of presidential spokesperson will stay vacant, while administrator Chun Hyo-jung, along with the deputy spokesperson of presidential office Lee Jae-myung, will serve as deputy spokesperson.

An official from the presidential office said, "As President Yoon said earlier, personnel reform is not for political purposes, but is a matter of finding ways to offer the best, most efficient public service to citizens. The personnel reshuffle issue has been left to senior secretaries to judge.”

Kang, a former journalist, began her career in politics by joining Yoon Suk-yeol’s presidential transition committee in March and was appointed presidential spokesperson on May 10.



By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114