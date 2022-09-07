‘Investigate first lady’: Democratic Party of Korea pushes special counsel bill

President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee step on the presidential jet after attending the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, in June. (Yonhap)
The Democratic Party of Korea is seeking a special counsel to investigate first lady Kim Keon-hee while its leader, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, faces a growing risk of criminal charges.
The party’s floor leader Rep. Park Hong-keun said the party would propose a bill on Wednesday at the earliest to appoint a special counsel to lead the investigation of the first lady’s criminal allegations including her involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal and her use of fake credentials to land teaching jobs at universities.
He accused the police and prosecutors of “cutting the first lady slack” and “simply dragging the investigation out.”
Separately from the law enforcement, Park said the party would push for a parliamentary investigation into the first lady’s possible ethics violations that emerged after Yoon Suk-yeol assumed presidency, namely the hiring of her personal acquaintances at the presidential office.
Also on Wednesday the Democratic Party filed a second criminal report against the president within a span of mere days.
The party said it has asked the prosecutors to investigate Yoon for the jewelry the first lady had worn during the NATO summit in June. The party said the necklace and bracelet she was seen wearing in photographs from the trip were not among the couple’s reported assets despite being high-priced.
On the presidential office’s explanation that the pieces were borrowed, the party said in Wednesday’s statement that that was “even more problematic.” “An investigation is necessary to find out from whom they had been borrowed, and if any favors were given in return,” it said.
Earlier this week the party filed a criminal report with prosecutors over the president’s denial of the first lady’s criminal suspicions during the election campaign. As the suspicions were “turning out to be well-found,” the party said Yoon “promulgated false information” as a candidate, which would constitute election law violations.
Although the Constitution exempts incumbent presidents from criminal prosecution, except in the events of insurrection or treason, the party said it was seeking a criminal investigation of the president as a “politically symbolic gesture.”
The calls for investigating the presidential couple from the opposition come as criminal indictment looms for party leader Lee, who ran against Yoon in April’s election.
Last week, the police sent their investigation of Seongnam City’s 2015 real estate development project pursued by Lee, who was its mayor at the time, over to Seoul prosecutors’ office.
The investigation concerns a dubious U-turn in the land-use planning of a Seongnam neighborhood, which was originally approved for affordable public housing. Instead commercial apartment complexes were built. Those found to have profited from this change are suspected of having close ties with Lee, which he has denied.
Lee’s spouse, Kim Hye-kyung, is also being investigated for misappropriating money from Gyeonggi Province, of which he was governor until October last year, for personal errands like buying lunches. Kim on Wednesday was questioned by the investigators at the district prosecutors’ office in Suwon.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)