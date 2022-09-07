Mercedes-Benz hosts school-zone traffic safety campaign

Bettina Fetzer, vice president of communications and marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG, holds up a sign marking a school-zone on Wednesday in front of Samjeon Elementary School, located in Songpa-gu, Seoul. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Bettina Fetzer, vice president of communications and marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG, participated in a campaign on Wednesday promoting school-zone traffic safety in front of an elementary school located in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul.

The campaign, co-hosted by the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Kids & Future Foundation, was conducted as part of a business agreement signed in April with the Green Mother’s Society, a local advocacy group for children’s traffic safety made up of school parents.

Fetzer, along with other officials from the automaker and the Green Mother’s Society, marched carrying flags printed with safety messages.

The campaign was also hosted as part of the Mercedes-Benz Mobilekids program which educates children worldwide about traffic safety. The program is operated by the automaker’s German headquarters, and more than 2 million children from 13 different countries have participated since its launch in 2001.

Since the program was introduced to South Korea in 2014, more than 30,000 children have taken part in various activities including drawing contests, mural paintings and transportation park renovations.

“It is meaningful to participate in this MobileKids activity in order to improve the safety of children on roads even during the tight schedule in Korea,” said Fetzer.

“We, as an origin of MobileKids, learned a lot from these activities which produce practical solutions for the children’s traffic safety issues and it serves as a good reference,” she added.