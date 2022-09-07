 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Jongmyo Jeryeak to be performed in Germany

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 14:09       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 14:09

Jongmyo Jeryeak is performed at the National Gugak Center (NGC)
Jongmyo Jeryeak is performed at the National Gugak Center (NGC)
The National Gugak Center is scheduled to tour four German cities with Jongmyo Jeryeak -- royal ceremonial music with singing and choreography, performed for ancestors of Joseon kings enshrined at the Jongmyo Shrine.

The tour will start Monday and run through Sept. 26.

As a joint initiative taken by the Korean Embassy in Germany and the Korean Cultural Center Germany along with the NGC, the fall music tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Korean-German Cultural Agreement.

The four stops in the tour are Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne and Munich where the team will perform at theaters Berliner Philharmonie, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Cologne Philharmony and Prinzregenten Theater, respectively, according to the NGC.

Registered as the nation's first Intangible Cultural Heritage in 1964, and inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2001, Jongmyo Jeryeak exemplifies the traditional music and culture at Joseon royal courts.

Jongmyo Jeryeak made its first run outside the country in Tokyo in 2000. In 2007, the performance toured Italy and Germany.

In 2015, Jongmyo Jeryeak opened the stage a number of special event marking the 130th anniversary of Korea-France diplomatic relations, at the Theatre National de Chaillot in Paris.

A total of 83 artists and staff are taking part in the performances in Germany, with 48 musicians and 17 dancers set to perform on stage.

To help audiences better understand Jongmyo Jeryeak and its artistry, a lecture will precede each performance. Frank Boehm, a music professor at University of Hamburg, an expert in the field of Korean culture in Germany, will give the lectures.

"Traditional Korean music that destroys chord harmonies gives a very mysterious and modern aesthetic experience," an NGC official said, adding hopes for Korea's traditional music to be appreciated at a global level.

Tickets range in price from 15 euros to 59 euros. Reservations can be made through the Musikfest Berlin website.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114