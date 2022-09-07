 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PPP mulls addressing US Congress on inflation act concerns

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 11:47       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 11:47
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong (C), floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong (C), floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) is considering sending a letter to US Congress to voice concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that is feared to hurt South Korean automakers, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

"The government and the ruling party are considering sending a letter to US Congress to request cooperation based on the spirit of the South Korea-US alliance to swiftly resolve the issue," Rep. Han Moo-kyung, the PPP's leader on the parliamentary trade and industry committee, told a party response meeting.

"We ask for the main opposition's bipartisan support," Han said.

The IRA, signed by US President Joe Biden in August, gives tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that carmakers here will lose ground in the US market, as they make EVs at domestic plants for export.

"We are in discussion on whether to send the letter in the name of the ruling party or to escalate it to a standing committee or assembly level," Han told Yonhap News Agency by phone, adding that details are being arranged with the government.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly also passed a resolution which highlights the discriminatory nature of the law and calls for the Korean government to actively respond to the issue. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114