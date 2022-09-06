 Back To Top
National

Prime minister meets with new US ambassador

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 6, 2022 - 20:22       Updated : Sept 6, 2022 - 20:22
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with new US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday (Office for Government Policy Coordination)
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with new US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday (Office for Government Policy Coordination)

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with new US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and pending issues, his office said.

Han requested Washington's special interest and consideration for South Korean firms entering the US market following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside North America from subsidies.

The IRA, signed by US President Joe Biden in August, gives tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that carmakers here will lose ground in the US market as they make EVs at domestic plants for export.

Han congratulated Goldberg on his appointment and voiced hope that he would play a bridging role so that bilateral cooperation and exchange are strengthened.

Goldberg expressed gratitude for Han's welcome and said he would play a bigger role in strengthening bilateral relations not only in military and security areas, but also in others such as economic security and global cooperation.

Goldberg assumed the post in July as Washington's first ambassador to Seoul under the Biden administration. (Yonhap)

