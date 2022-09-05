[Graphic News] Marijuana use on the rise among young Americans: study

Marijuana use by young Americans reached record levels last year, and the use of hallucinogens is also on the rise, according to a new study.
Forty-three percent of 5,000 young adults between 19 and 30 years old surveyed reported marijuana use within the past year in 2021, up from 34 percent in 2016 and 29 percent in 2011, the Monitoring the Future study by the University of Michigan found.
Twenty-nine percent reported using marijuana in the past month in 2021, up from 21 percent in 2016 and 17 percent in 2011.
Daily marijuana use rose from 6 percent in 2011 to 8 percent in 2016 to 11 percent in 2021.
The authors of the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, said the 2021 figures for marijuana use were the “highest levels ever recorded since these trends were first monitored in 1988.” (AFP)
