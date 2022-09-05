Opposition party asks prosecutors to investigate Yoon

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters at the lobby of the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday morning. (Yonhap)
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea reported President Yoon Suk-yeol to the Seoul Prosecutors Office on Monday, claiming that his denial of criminal allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee amounted to promulgation of false information while he was an election candidate.
Democratic Party said the party filed the report office to ask it to look into whether Yoon had lied during his campaign by saying his wife, Kim, was not culpable in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal.
The ruling People Power Party immediately hit back in a statement saying that the opposition was “sowing distrust of law enforcement authorities” by claiming that the police or prosecution were not being fair.
“Allegations raised against first lady had already been scrutinized by prosecutors under the Moon administration’s Justice Ministry,” the party said.
Monday’s move to report the president comes after Democratic Party’s newly elected leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung, who had run against Yoon in April’s presidential election, is due to be subpoenaed by prosecutors Tuesday over statements during parliamentary questioning in October.
At the questioning, Lee was grilled about the controversial real estate development project he pursued as Seongnam mayor, in which the construction of a commercial apartment complex was approved in an area that was initially approved for public housing.
Lee claimed that he was “pressured” to change the land use plan as a result of “legal threats” from the Ministry Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The ministry immediately denied the claim.
After determining that there was no evidence suggesting the ministry had exerted pressure or made threats, police on Aug. 30 referred the case to the prosecutors. Later the same week on Sept. 1 prosecutors requested to call Lee in for questioning.
In a related development, Democratic Party leadership has been demanding a special counsel investigation of the first lady, saying that the police and prosecutors were “politically influenced” and “biased.”
Most notably Kim is currently under investigation by the police over allegations she fabricated her credentials to land faculty positions at universities. After Yoon's election, she has also sparked ethics questions after her personal friends and acquaintances were found to have been given jobs at the presidential office.
