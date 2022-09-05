 Back To Top
National

Police to drop academic falsification charges against first lady

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 5, 2022 - 09:33       Updated : Sept 5, 2022 - 09:33
First lady Kim Keon-hee (Yonhap)

Police are expected to wrap up an investigation into academic falsification charges against first lady Kim Keon-hee this week without sending the case to the prosecution for possible indictment, sources said Monday.

Kim has been accused of fraud, obstruction of business and document forgery for falsifying some of her academic and career credentials on resumes she submitted to several universities between 2001 and 2014 while applying for a teaching job.

A civic group and others filed complaints against Kim in the run-up to the March presidential election, and the first lady has recently undergone written questioning over the accusations.

According to the sources, the Seoul Metropolitan Police in charge of the case has decided not to refer Kim to the prosecution for indictment and plans to officially notify accusers of the decision this week.

The police reportedly cleared Kim of the fraud charge while determining that the seven-year statute of limitations on the remaining charges already expired. (Yonhap)

