National

Yoon's approval rating snaps 3-week rising streak amid party unrest

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 5, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Sept 5, 2022 - 09:21
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a meeting at the crisis management center of the presidential office in Seoul on Sunday, on the government's readiness against the approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor, in this photo provided by his office. (Presidential office)
President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell slightly to 32.3 percent last week, ending a three-week rising streak, as ongoing leadership turmoil at the ruling People Power Party (PPP) disheartened conservative supporters, a poll showed Monday.

The approval rating was down 1.3 percentage points from the previous week, while the disapproval rating rose 1.6 percentage points to 64.9 percent, according to the poll of 2,516 voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday.

By political leaning, Yoon's approval rating tumbled 7.2 percentage points among those who identified themselves as conservatives. It also fell sharply among traditional ruling party supporters, such as voters in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, and those in their 70s.

The rating showed marked drops among conservative supports, which is attributable mainly to the continuing leadership unrest at Yoon's ruling People Power Party, according to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter.

"The president's approval rating is projected to stay low for the time being," he said.

The favorability rating for the PPP fell 1.7 percentage points to 37.3 percent, while the main opposition Democratic Party gained 1.4 percentage points to 46.4 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

