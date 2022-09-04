 Back To Top
National

New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 4, 2022 - 10:40       Updated : Sept 4, 2022 - 10:40
This photo taken on Saturday, and provided by Donghae City shows people participating in a makgeolli festival held in Donghae, Gangwon Province, amid eased virus curbs. Makgeolli is Korean rice wine. (Donghae City)
This photo taken on Saturday, and provided by Donghae City shows people participating in a makgeolli festival held in Donghae, Gangwon Province, amid eased virus curbs. Makgeolli is Korean rice wine. (Donghae City)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 100,000 for the fourth straight day, according to the country's health authorities Sunday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 72,144 new COVID-19 infections, including 241 from overseas, have been confirmed, with the total caseload having risen to 23,569,192.

The daily caseload jumped to 115,615 cases on Aug. 30 from 43,114 a day earlier, but it continued to decline in the past six days from Aug. 30 through Sunday.

The Sunday figure plunged by 13,089 cases compared to a week earlier.

The country suspended its mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 test for inbound travelers starting Saturday. A mandatory PCR test within the first 24 hours of entry into South Korea remains in place.

The KDCA reported 79 additional deaths from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 27,093. The number of critically ill patients came to 548, up 28 from the previous day. (Yonhap)

