National

[Photo News] Brace yourself for Typhoon Hinnamnor

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept 3, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Sept 3, 2022 - 16:00

Parasols at Gwangalli Beach in the port city of Busan are being removed. (Yonhap)
Parasols at Gwangalli Beach in the port city of Busan are being removed. (Yonhap)

As Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to bring heavy rains accompanied by strong winds to the southern part of the country, including the island of Jeju, the coastal towns are preparing themselves ahead of the arrival of typhoon. Fishing boats are either moved onto land or docked at the ports. Parasols at Gwangalli Beach in the port city of Busan are being removed. The South Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education announced that the schools under the periphery of the typhoon to switch to online classes on Sept. 6.

Typhoon Hinnamnor, the 11th typhoon of this year, is expected to be as strong as Typhoon Maemi in 2003, which struck the country in 2003, leaving 117 deaths, 13 missing and poverty damage worth 4,223 trillion won ($3.1 trillion). The country is expected to be under the influence of the typhoon from Sunday through Wednesday next week.
Fishing boats are docked at a port in Seogwipo, Jeju, 481 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday, as the super strong Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)
Fishing boats are docked at a port in Seogwipo, Jeju, 481 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday, as the super strong Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

Fishing boat is moved onto land at Jeongja Port in Ulsan on Friday. (Yonhap)
Fishing boat is moved onto land at Jeongja Port in Ulsan on Friday. (Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
