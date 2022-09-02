Experts say hydrogen ecosystem is global task to cooperate

Participants of a panel discussion at International H2 Conference 2022 speak at Kintex, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
Business leaders and experts gathered in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Friday to discuss ways to create a globally connected hydrogen ecosystem amid growing geographical uncertainties stemming from Russia's attack on Ukraine and worsening climate change.
Jeong Marn-ki, president and CEO of the Korea Automobile Manufacture Association, called hydrogen a carbon-free alternative to fossil fuels at the International H2 Conference. Hydrogen can prevent such uncertainties in the future, but its commercialization would require cross-border cooperation, Jeong said.
Criticizing energy powerhouses that weaponize fossil fuels, Rep. Lee Won-wook also said that the envisioned hydrogen value chain across the globe, which Korea will be a part of, would have the world cooperate on creating clean, sustainable energy for everyone’s betterment.
The list of speakers at the conference also included the former minister for Agriculture and Food in Western Australia and the current minister for hydrogen industry Alannah MacTiernan, President of Airbus Korea Fabrice Espinosa, and the head of Argus Media APAC Karl Kleemeier.
The panel discussion included speakers Moon Jae-do, chairman of H2KOREA, Lee Ok-heon, director of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Jorg Gigler, director of Netherland’s New Gas Innovation Team, Mikaa Mered, an official of France’s H2 Task Force, Kim Dong-wook, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Group, Kwon Hyung-kyun, vice president of SK group and Son Byeong-swu, vice president of Posco group.
“Though President Macron has expressed views on locally producing hydrogen, French companies are wanting to enlarge the scale of the hydrogen business to partner with companies in the APAC region,” said Mered, when asked about the country’s stance on its hydrogen policies.
Kim of Hyundai Motor further emphasized the South Korean mobility giant’s expansion of business in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, focusing on overseas commercial operation of its fuel cell trucks to incorporate hydrogen mobility into people's everyday lives.
Kwon of SK Group mentioned the company’s strategy to domestically produce blue hydrogen and storage the carbon emissions overseas, emphasizing that “teamwork is essential for the construction of a working hydrogen business.”
Son of Posco group spoke about the company’s plan to establish hydrogen production facilities over the globe, so that the company could sufficiently supply and meet the demands for hydrogen.
“Hydrogen is key to achieving carbon neutrality as well as a great economic opportunity for industries. Therefore, there are government plans to fully support domestic and foreign companies’ cooperative efforts to improve the hydrogen industry,” said Lee of Ministry of Energy.
By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
)