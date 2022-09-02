 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung CEO hints at joining RE100 ‘soon’

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Sept 2, 2022 - 10:08       Updated : Sept 2, 2022 - 10:09

(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)
BERLIN – Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee on Thursday hinted that the South Korean tech giant will unveil a new sustainable growth strategy soon, possibly its delayed decision to join the RE100 global initiative.

“We will announce a clearer goal that is also achievable,” he said at a press conference in Berlin held on the sidelines of the IFA trade show that kicks off Friday.

The RE100 initiative sets a 2050 target for using 100 percent renewable electricity. Samsung's global rivals like Apple, TSMC and Sony have already joined the initiative.

At home, Samsung, the nation’s largest conglomerate, remains the only one among the top four chaebol groups that has not yet joined the initiative. The four groups also include SK, Hyundai Motor and LG.

During the second-quarter earnings conference call in July, the company said it was setting up a new business strategy for sustainable growth, including efforts to fight climate change, adding it planned to share more details with the public.

“We have thus far made no official announcement on ESG (environmental, social and governance) because we had some concerns about greenwashing,” he said. Greenwashing is a form of marketing spin deceptively used to persuade consumers that a company’s products, aims and policies are environmentally friendly. However, he declined to further elaborate on the exact timing of the RE100 announcement.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114