 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea blasts new U.N. rapporteur on its human rights as 'puppet' of US

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 2, 2022 - 09:52       Updated : Sept 2, 2022 - 09:52
This photo taken Wednesday, shows Elizabeth Salmon during her meeting with Foreign Minister Park Jin at the foreign ministry in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken Wednesday, shows Elizabeth Salmon during her meeting with Foreign Minister Park Jin at the foreign ministry in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

North Korea accused the newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur on its human rights situation Friday of serving merely as a "puppet" of the United States.

In response to a question by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a spokesperson for Pyongyang's foreign ministry launched the verbal attack on the US and Elizabeth Salmon, who assumed the post in early August. She arrived in Seoul earlier this week for meetings with South Korean officials, North Korean defectors and relevant activists groups. She has publicly called for more efforts to address the human rights situation in the North.

"We had already made clear our principled stand that we neither recognize nor deal with any 'special rapporteur' who is merely a puppet of the US," the unnamed spokesperson was quoted as saying by the KCNA in an English-language article. "The DPRK will never pardon the US and its vassal forces' 'human rights' racket against the DPRK which is aimed at overthrowing its social system." The DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The spokesperson also claimed that Washington is using the human rights issue as the "most politicized hostile means" against Pyongyang.

"The 'human rights' racket of the US and other hostile forces has nothing to do with the guarantee of true human rights and is nothing but the most politicized hostile means for tarnishing the dignified image of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and stamping out the genuine rights and interests of the Korean people," the spokesperson said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114