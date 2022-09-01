[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

6/45

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 24

Comedy

Directed by Park Gyu-tae

Chun-woo (Go Kyung-pyo), who is about to finish his military service, accidentally picks up the first prize in the lottery, which is worth 5.7 billion won. But he soon loses it again as the wind blows away the lottery ticket and it crosses the Military Demarcation Line. Yongho (Lee Yi-kyung), is a North Korean soldier who picks up the lottery ticket that came from South Korea.

Bullet Train

(US)

Opened Aug. 24

Action

Directed by David Leitch

In Tokyo, grieving father Yuichi Kimura (Andrew Koji) seeks revenge after a mysterious person pushes his son off a rooftop. Meanwhile, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a down-on-his-luck assassin, is on a mission to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. While on his mission, he discovers other assassins on board who seem to have the same goal.

Hunt

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 10

Action

Directed by Lee Jung-jae

In the 1980s, two elite agents at the Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), chase a North Korean spy who leaked top secret intel. The agents go head-to-head in an intense confrontation to prove their loyalty to their country and their respective units. Amid a growing obsession with hunting down the spy, the agents start to suspect and investigate each other.

Hansan: Rising Dragon

(Korea)

Opened July 27

War

Directed by Kim Han-min

In 1592, Joseon loses its capital city, Hanyang, to Japan in just 15 days after Japan invaded the country, starting a six-year war known as the Imjin War. In a series of defeats, the Korean forces are on the verge of collapse and King Sunjo flees from the capital. While the Japanese navy gathers a large-scale force around Busan, Adm. Yi Sun-sin (Park Hae-il) prepares for a battle to turn the tide of war.