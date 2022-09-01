[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim gears up for return as quintet: report

(Credit: Source Music)



The group debuted amid much hype in May and lived up to the anticipation. Debut song “Fearless” headed straight to the top of Spotify’s global top 200. It hit Billboard’s global 200 at No. 155 and global excl. US at No. 74, only eight days since debut. The debut EP of the same title sold more than 300,000 copies in the first week, a first for a K-pop girl group’s debut album at the time. Le Sserafim is preparing for a new album that will be out in fall, according to a local media report on Thursday.Agency Source Music confirmed that they are getting ready to make a comeback following the report but did not provide any specifics.It will be the first album since the group reorganized into a quintet. Kim Garam left the team in July after her school bullying rumors stirred up controversy.The group debuted amid much hype in May and lived up to the anticipation. Debut song “Fearless” headed straight to the top of Spotify’s global top 200. It hit Billboard’s global 200 at No. 155 and global excl. US at No. 74, only eight days since debut. The debut EP of the same title sold more than 300,000 copies in the first week, a first for a K-pop girl group’s debut album at the time. Treasure to put out new EP in October



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Meanwhile, two of the band’s music videos – those of “Jikjin” and “Love You” – reached 1 million views on YouTube on Wednesday. “Jikjin” is the main track from the first EP and “Love You” is that of second single. Treasure now has three videos that reached the milestone. Treasure is coming out with second EP on Oct. 4, announced label YG Entertainment on Thursday with a poster.It also will hold concerts in Seoul on Nov. 12-13, the company added, marking its second anniversary of debut in the best way possible.EP “The Second Step: Chapter Two” comes over seven months since its first EP The Second Step: Chapter One” that sold over 700,000 copies in three days. The EP topped iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions.The concert, second standalone gig for the 12-member act, will have an even fuller set list as the bandmates wanted to connect with fans more, according to the label.Meanwhile, two of the band’s music videos – those of “Jikjin” and “Love You” – reached 1 million views on YouTube on Wednesday. “Jikjin” is the main track from the first EP and “Love You” is that of second single. Treasure now has three videos that reached the milestone. Ive places another single on Billboard global chart



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Ive came in first place at two television music chart shows with the new single as of Wednesday. It now has a total of 25 trophies under its belt. Rookie girl group Ive’s third single “After Like” entered Billboard’s Global 200 at No. 48, according to the latest tally dated Sept. 3.The six-member group’s previous singles “Eleven” and “Love Dive” hit the chart at No. 68 and No. 177, respectively. “Love Dive” peaked at No. 15 on the chart and is maintaining a spot for 21 weeks in a row.The new single was No. 27 on its global excl. US chart while titular track ranked No. 3 on its world digital song sales chart.The third single album sold more than 920,000 copies in the first week of sales, raising the expectation that it will be the first million-selling album for the group that debuted in December last year.Ive came in first place at two television music chart shows with the new single as of Wednesday. It now has a total of 25 trophies under its belt. Kwon Eunbi to greet fans in Japan



(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)