[Newsmaker] New jobs for tycoons’ Samsung, SK chiefs to promote Busan Expo

Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is on his way to Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul for a trial in a separate accounting fraud case involving the merger of Samsung affiliates on Thursday. (Yonhap)



South Korea’s two most influential business leaders -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won -- are set to take a rather public role in promoting the country ’ s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.



According to local reports quoting a source at the presidential office, Lee and Chey will be named presidential envoys for Korea ’ s World Expo bid and that they are set to visit the UK and Japan, respectively, in their new roles.



Lee is reportedly considering to visit the UK this month to ask for support after the appointment of the country’s new prime minister slated for Sep. 5. Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, is considered the strongest candidate, according to sources.



Samsung is the anchor company handling Britain, one of the members of Bureau International des Expositions that has a voting right in selecting the host of World Expo.



Aside for the UK, Lee is also planning to fly to Latin America, with stops in Mexico and Panama, to promote the expo bid.





SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks at the second meeting of Busan Expo Bidding Committee at Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Aug. 26. (Yonhap)