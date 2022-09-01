[Korean Artists of Note] Artist Kim Sung-hwan's layered works expand organically

Clicking through artist Kim Sung-hwan’s website is like searching through an archive of materials that seem somehow relevant to each other, only their connections are not quite apparent. Each click yields yet another interesting aspect – a shot of a paragraph from a book, a black-and-white photo depicting a historical moment, the artist’s own drawings and videos.

The site appears to function as a depository of Kim’s research into topics that hold his interest, which invariably means they will be turned into art in one form or another. Just reading a few sentences flagged with a Post-it marker is enough to spark one’s curiosity. In what context was this said, observed or written? It is enough to make one want to do some sleuthing on one’s own. It also builds up anticipation about how Kim will put all of this together into an organic work.

An exhibition of his works, “Sung Hwan Kim: Night Crazing,” running through Oct. 30 at Barakat Contemporary in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, is an opportunity to see how this polymath of an artist takes a topic and expands on it, adding layers and branching out.

The exhibition, the artist’s largest solo exhibition in Seoul in eight years, is a mixed media installation anchored by two films -- “Washing Brain and Corn” (2010) and “Love Before Bond” (2017).

“Washing Brain and Corn” was originally a video and drawings on the wall that have since expanded architecturally. When it was shown in Munich, Germany, a prize-winning experimental radio play was added. In Basel, Switzerland, a book was added. The work was shown in its full iteration at the Tanks at the Tate Modern in London, commissioned for the opening of the new space in 2012.

Kim reconfigures the placement of his pieces for each exhibition space, meaning his shows are never the same. The current Barakat Contemporary exhibition took about a month to complete, with detail-driven Kim on-site daily.

Virtually everything at Barakat Contemporary space is Kim’s work -- from the videos, drawings and collages to the lighting as well as the carpeting. For the Barakat Contemporary exhibition, David Michael DiGregorio, aka “dogr,” gave a performance of several songs that expand upon Kim’s visual works.

“Love Before Bond,” which was featured at the 2017 Venice Biennale, is being shown for the first time in Korea. It is a piece that was very much of the moment when it was created and still resonates, an example of how Kim seems to have feelers for the social and historical milieu. The work came about in the time of the Black Lives Matter movement and amid calls for reparations for slavery in the US.

The film was modeled after American author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” a nonfiction book in the form of a letter from the author to his son, Kim explained in an interview with The Korea Herald at the Barakat Contemporary on Aug. 22. Coates’ work, in turn, adopted the structure of James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time.” Kim, who read all of Baldwin’s books for the film, layers different times in history, expanding his work vertically and horizontally as he explores the theme through different mediums.

The body of the boy splayed on the ground filmed from above hints at racial violence while the sound of a girl crying out “Apologize” in different voices appears to represent the collective voices for apology for wrongs committed. That voice is crying out “I deserve an apology,” Kim points out.

Kim’s latest ongoing work will be shown at this year’s Busan Biennale, taking place Sept. 3 to Nov. 6 in Busan. Video work “Hair is a Piece of Head” (2021) is part of a series begun in 2017 that explores the theme of immigration, yet another hot button issue today.

Exploring the history of immigration in Hawaii, the video will be presented alongside sculptures, drawings and photography.

Kim has been living in Hawaii for the project, researching and documenting materials.

“He delves into history and offers up a sensory interpretation,” said Kim Hae-ju, artistic director of Busan Biennale, about Kim’s work process. “His works are highly unique in that he turns into art things that cannot be put into words.”

“What he is showing at Busan is an archive that expresses the foreignness of immigrants,” she said.

Kim Sung-hwan poses next to his video installation work "Washing Brain and Corn" at Barakat Contemporary in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, Aug. 22. Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald

"Night Crazing 03" (2022) (Courtesy of the artist and Barakat Contemporary)