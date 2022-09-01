Samsung's OLED gaming monitor, new industrial tablet to debut in Europe

A promotional photo of Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics' new consumer electronics products like monitors and tablets are set to debut in Europe later this year, as Europe's biggest tech show IFA 2022 comes to a close.



On Thursday, Samsung unveiled the plan for the release of newest gaming monitor Odyssey OLED G8 and rugged industrial tablet Galaxy Tab Active4.



The Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung's first gaming monitor that mounts a flat-panel display using organic light-emitting diode technology to achieve color accuracy and express accurate black, according to the tech giant.



The latest addition, which will be showcased in IFA 2022 that begins Friday, shows contrast with the latest version of existing flagship gaming monitor lineups, as Odyssey G9 uses quantum-LED panels, while the higher-end Neo G9 and Ark adopted the quantum-mini LED panels.



Odyssey OLED G8 is a 34-inch monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio. It boasts a quad-high definition resolution, 0.1-millisecond response time and 175 Hz refresh rate for smooth and immersive gaming experience. It also features a 3.9 millimeter thickness at its thinnest part.



Samsung added that users can adjust the height of the monitor through a stand, as well as tilt the 180-centimeter radius curved screen.





A promotional photo of Odyssey OLED G8 (Samsung Electronics)