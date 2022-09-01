 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Li Zhanshu expected to visit Seoul, meet with President Yoon

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept 1, 2022 - 14:22       Updated : Sept 1, 2022 - 15:53
Li Zhanshu, current chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (Yonhap)
Li Zhanshu, current chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (Yonhap)

High-ranking Chinese official Li Zhanshu is expected to visit South Korea in the middle of the month to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to local media outlets citing political and diplomatic sources.

Li, current chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, is the third-highest Communist Party leader. The two countries are reportedly coordinating Lee’s three-day visit to Korea, scheduled to begin on Sept. 15.

The visit was at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, and was a return for the visit to China by then-National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug in early February. Park attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in China at the invitation of Li early this year.

Li is expected to hold talks with Speaker Kim on Sept. 16 and discuss ways to cooperate to commemorate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

After the meeting with Speaker Kim, the senior Chinese official is also expected to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

With the visit by the high-ranking Chinese official to Korea, attention is being paid to whether discussions on a Korea-China summit between President Yoon and Chinese President Xi Jinping will gain more momentum.

The last Korea-China summit was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Dec. 23, 2019, during a Korea-China-Japan summit.

If a Korea-China summit is held this year, it is likely to take place at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.

President Yoon said in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Korea-China diplomatic relations on Aug. 24, "We look forward to meeting and discussing with President (Xi) in person for the development of Korea-China relations over the next 30 years."

 



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114