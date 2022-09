[Photo News] Ninth-century wooden Buddhas

Two of the oldest wooden Buddha statues in the country, which date back to the late-ninth century Unified Silla period are to be designated as national treasures, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday.Both are wooden seated Vairocana Buddhas at Haeinsa in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province -- one (pictured) from the temple's Beopbojeon hall, and another from its Daejeokgwangjeon hall.Both relics were designated treasures in 2012, and are currently placed at the temple's Daebirojeon hall.By Kim Hae-yeon ( hykim@heraldcorp.com