Life&Style

[Photo News] Ninth-century wooden Buddhas

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept 1, 2022 - 14:25       Updated : Sept 1, 2022 - 14:25
Wooden Seated Vairocana Buddha and excavated relics in Beopbojeon hall of Haeinsa Temple, Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (CHA)
Two of the oldest wooden Buddha statues in the country, which date back to the late-ninth century Unified Silla period are to be designated as national treasures, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday. 

Both are wooden seated Vairocana Buddhas at Haeinsa in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province -- one (pictured) from the temple's Beopbojeon hall, and another from its Daejeokgwangjeon hall. 

Both relics were designated treasures in 2012, and are currently placed at the temple's Daebirojeon hall. 

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
