 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

US nods at need to address S. Korean concerns over Inflation Reduction Act: official

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2022 - 09:12       Updated : Sept 1, 2022 - 09:12
Deputy Trade Minister Ahn Sung-il (C) speaks to reporters at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday before heading home after a three-day visit to the US. (Yonhap)
Deputy Trade Minister Ahn Sung-il (C) speaks to reporters at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday before heading home after a three-day visit to the US. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The United States has given a positive response to South Korea's proposal to form a formal channel to discuss Seoul's concerns over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a South Korean official said Wednesday.

Deputy Trade Minister Ahn Sung-il also said the US fully understands South Korea's concerns over the new US law and that it is ready to discuss ways to minimize potential damage from the newly enacted law to South Korean firms.

"They too were taking this issue very seriously and were aware of our concerns," Ahn told reporters before heading home following his three-day visit to Washington.

"(They) said they consider South Korea as an important ally and that they are ready, so we should continue discussing the issue," added Ahn.

US President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 16, allowing a government tax credit of up to US$7,500 for each electric vehicle purchase.

The law, however, offers such incentives for only vehicles assembled in North America with batteries produced in the US, effectively excluding all electric vehicles produced in South Korea and other countries from the benefit.

Seoul says the US law violates the US-Korea free trade agreement, under which products from either country are given the same treatment as domestic products or have the same advantages as products from countries with most-favored nation status.

Ahn said Seoul proposed forming a joint communication channel to specifically discuss issues related to the IRA, and that the US responded "positively."

He added the countries will further discuss the specifics of such a communication channel when Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun visits Washington early next week for talks with his US counterparts. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114