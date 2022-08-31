Retailers race to make next Pokemon Bread

Promotional image for Digimon Bread (7-Eleven)



Piggybacking on SPC Samlip’s Pokemon Bread craze, South Korean food companies are using animated characters on their product packaging to appeal to customers with a desire to collect nostalgic items.



Convenience store chain 7-Eleven said Wednesday it has sold more than 250,000 rolls of its recently launched Digimon Bread in a week.



The pastry comes with a sticker of one of 182 characters from the Japanese anime television series “Digimon Adventure” -- a key rival of the Pokemon franchise -- which was first released in 1999.



“Currently, our chain stores stock four rolls of Digimon Bread every day, and they are immediately taken off the shelf as soon as they are displayed,” the company said. Since the launch, August sales of overall bread products have jumped twofold compared to last year, it added.



On Instagram, there are more than 500 Digimon Bread hashtags featuring the retro series, sharing stories of how the users managed to buy them, or pictures and videos of opening the pastry package.





Models hold packs of Pokemon Dried Laver at a GS25 store in Seoul. (GS25)