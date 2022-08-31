Lang Lang reinterprets Disney music in new album

Pianist Lang Lang performs at Disneyland Park in California. (Richard Harbaugh)





As The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years, pianist Lang Lang is set to release “The Disney Book,” which contains 27 songs from the entertainment giant’s iconic films.



Speaking to Korean reporters on Tuesday in an online interview, Lang Lang said the project took him several years as he and his production team tried to make sure the new arrangement would be on par with the music of great composers like Chopin, Liszt, Debussy, Rachmaninoff and so on.



“I always wanted to do an animation album, but it was very challenging because everyone already knows the tunes and the images associated with them. So to redo it on the piano was not easy, I didn‘t want it to turn out to be elevator music,” Lang said.



The music on the album has been newly arranged specifically for Lang Lang by top arrangers, including Stephen Hough, Natalie Tenenbaum and Randy Kerber, and offers solo piano and piano with orchestra performances of hit songs from “Snow White,” “Encanto,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Cinderella,” “Pinocchio” and many more. The album also features special collaborators from across the globe including Andrea Bocelli for “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan, Sebastián Yatra for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” and Jon Batiste for his own score from “Soul” with “It’s All Right.“ Lang Lang’s wife Gina Alice sings ”When You Wish Upon A Star“ in English and in Korean.



Lang Lang offered a sneak peek of how the new arrangements were done. For instance, ”Bare Necessities“ from ”The Jungle Book“ is rearranged in a modern jazz style; songs from ”Lion King’ and “Dumbo‘ will remind the listeners of Debussy while ”Frozen“ is in Rachmaninoff style, according to Lang Lang.





Lang Lang's "The Disney Book" (Deutsche Grammophon)