Glamorize me: Makeover photo shoots catching on among camera-confident youngster

A stylist and makeup artist put the finishing touches on a client before a photo shoot. (Stylegrapher)









Photo studios are evolving into one-stop beauty shops allowing customers to experience a professional makeover and a photo shoot as if preparing for the cover of a fashion magazine.



One such shop is Stylegrapher in Seoul’s posh Apgujeong-dong in Gangnam-gu.



For a complete makeover from top to toe, it has two vanity tables for hair and makeup at one corner and a clothes section filled with chiffon dresses, tank tops and trendy trousers. Dozens of pairs of shoes are laid out too.



Stylegrapher clients are shot in this images after a glamorous makeover. (Stylegrapher)





Willing to splurge on self-esteem booster



Yi’s initial target when opening Stylegrapher was aspiring actresses and K-pop stars. But more than 90 percent of her clients now are ordinary people, especially those in their early 20s.



“I think they open their wallet wide for new experiences. They value experiences higher than just possessions,” said Yi, who previously worked as a freelance stylist and fashion merchandiser.



After getting their hair, makeup and outfits done, clients are escorted to a separate photo studio nearby where the photo shoot takes place, she explained.



Trying two different concepts costs 2.2 million won ($1,630) and takes five hours. From hair styling to costume and accessories, the lighting will be completely different for each concept, showing off new characteristics each time. A photo session with four concepts is 3.3 million won and takes all day.



Despite the high cost, makeover photo shoots deliver what young generations want, Yi said.



“Their interest in ways to enhance or maintain self-esteem is huge,” she said. “Receiving this service is not just about seeing your prettier self. We help you realize your potential that you didn’t even know existed.”



She said she holds a consultation session with a client days before taking photos to learn about the person's characteristics, personality and charms in order to reflect them in the pictures.







An image of a Yumi's Dress Room client shot with the "K-pop idol" concept (Reverie Studio)