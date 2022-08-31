Hyundai E&C opens Hillstate Wonju Restige apartment sales

Hyundai Engineering ＆ Construction said Wednesday it has opened a model house to initiate sales of its Hillstate Wonju Restige apartment.



Located in Wonju, Gangwon Province, the apartment complex consists of 976 households, ranging in size from 84 square meters to 136 square meters.



After receiving applicants between Sept. 5 and 7, the company will announce the selected residents on Sep. 15. The move-in date is scheduled for some time in January 2025.



Hyundai E＆C said since the apartment complex is categorized as an unregulated area for tackling real estate speculation, applicants who are less qualified candidates in the housing subscription system have high possibility to buy the new apartment.



Housing subscription is South Korea's unique allocation system for new apartments that selects residents mostly who are first-time buyers, live with multiple family members, or who own a subscription savings account for a long time.



The apartment complex is located at a popular residential areas with approximately 5,300 new apartment households planned for or under construction, the company said.



In particular, Hillstate Wonju Restige is close to commercial and retail space such as Homeplus, HanaroMart and Megabox. It also has a local hospital and a public library nearby.



The model house for the Hillstate Wonju Restige only accepts visits through online reservations on its website.