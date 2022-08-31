 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon likely to move into new residence early next month

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 31, 2022 - 11:47       Updated : Aug 31, 2022 - 12:07
This photo, taken last Wednesday, shows the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken last Wednesday, shows the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to move into the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, early next month, several days later than initially planned, to allow for final preparation work, a source said Wednesday.

Yoon had been expected to move into the new residence this week and begin commuting from there Thursday.

But officials are still checking whether all the necessary systems are properly in place, including in the underground bunker that can be used as a crisis management center, in meeting rooms and in the office space for the presidential security service, according to the ruling party source.

Yoon's move-in date will likely be pushed back to around Sunday but could be postponed further to mid-September depending on circumstances, the source added.

The new residence has been under renovation for months. It was previously used as the foreign minister's official residence.

Yoon relocated the presidential office and residence from the Cheong Wa Dae compound as soon as he took office in May to keep a campaign promise to connect better with the people.

Until now, he has been commuting from his private residence in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114