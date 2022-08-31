Yoon likely to move into new residence early next month

This photo, taken last Wednesday, shows the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to move into the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, early next month, several days later than initially planned, to allow for final preparation work, a source said Wednesday.

Yoon had been expected to move into the new residence this week and begin commuting from there Thursday.

But officials are still checking whether all the necessary systems are properly in place, including in the underground bunker that can be used as a crisis management center, in meeting rooms and in the office space for the presidential security service, according to the ruling party source.

Yoon's move-in date will likely be pushed back to around Sunday but could be postponed further to mid-September depending on circumstances, the source added.

The new residence has been under renovation for months. It was previously used as the foreign minister's official residence.

Yoon relocated the presidential office and residence from the Cheong Wa Dae compound as soon as he took office in May to keep a campaign promise to connect better with the people.

Until now, he has been commuting from his private residence in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)