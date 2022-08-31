PM vows to speed up push for digital city operations, public services

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at an international conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that the government would speed up the development of digital solutions for city operations and the delivery of public services.

Han made the remarks at an international exhibition on "smart city" projects earlier in the day, according to the prime minister's office.

"We will accelerate the innovation of city management and public services based on data," Han said.

The delivery of public services will be significantly improved if all digital technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence, are connected to cities' operations, Han said.

The "smart city" projects are also expected to help the government better protect people from natural disasters, Han said.

The government will allow private firms to access more public data to help them create more livable environments.

The world's "smart city" market is expected to grow to $1 trillion won in 2025, Han said. (Yonhap)