 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on US rate hike woes

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 31, 2022 - 09:39       Updated : Aug 31, 2022 - 09:39
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, tracking a continued drop on Wall Street that stemmed from concerns about the US Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 23.83 points, or 0.97 percent, to trade at 2,427.1 points as of 9:15 a.m.

Stocks have been in a slump in the wake of the Fed chairman's reaffirmation in Jackson Hole that the US central bank would continue its fight against four-decade high inflation.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 1.12 percent.

Most large caps opened lower in Seoul, led by losses in the big tech and bio sectors.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.68 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.83 percent.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.97 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.15 percent. Internet portal giant Naver fell 1.68 percent.

Among gainers, giant carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.51 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,351.45 won against the US dollar, down 4.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114