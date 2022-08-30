S. Korean, Polish leaders agree to boost cooperation in nuclear power, defense industries

South Korean (left) and Polish flags. 123rf

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held a phone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday, and discussed ways to develop the bilateral ties between the two countries and strengthen their cooperation in defense and nuclear power industries, the presidential office said.



The two leaders recognized the two countries have been actively cooperating in economic security areas, particularly in energy, energy infrastructure and defense sectors. In particular, they agreed to boost government support for increasing their atomic energy tie-ups, according to Yoon's office.



The two leaders also positively assessed the tangible achievements in defense industry ties.



On Saturday, Hyundai Rotem Co. and Hanwha Defense, two leading defense firms in South Korea, signed executive contracts, worth US$5.76 billion in total, to implement last month's deals to provide K2 battle tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, respectively, to Poland.



Yoon also asked for the Polish government's continued support for South Korean firms operating in Poland.



The Polish prime minister said his country appreciated South Korean firms' active investment in Poland and participation in major infrastructural projects, including the construction of a new airport.



Yoon and Morawiecki stood on common ground to support Busan's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.



The port city of Busan is South Korea's second largest city, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.



Last week, South Korea finalized the detailed documents for the World Expo bid.



The documents will be submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions, an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing World Expos, on Sept. 7. (Yonhap)