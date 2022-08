[Graphic News] Hyundai ranks 3rd in H1 global vehicle sales

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said it ranked third in first-half global vehicle sales on the strength of high-end model sales, despite difficulties in the global supply of automotive chips.Hyundai Motor, its independent Genesis brand and Hyundai’s smaller affiliate Kia sold a combined 3.299 million vehicles in global markets in the January-June period, trailing only Toyota Motor’s 5.138 million units and Volkswagen’s 4.006 million units, according to their sales data.In the first six months, increased sales of Genesis models, the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the pure electric Kia EV6 pushed up the Korean carmaker’s sales. (Yonhap)By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com