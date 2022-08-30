 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Hyundai ranks 3rd in H1 global vehicle sales

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 31, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Aug 31, 2022 - 10:49

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said it ranked third in first-half global vehicle sales on the strength of high-end model sales, despite difficulties in the global supply of automotive chips.

Hyundai Motor, its independent Genesis brand and Hyundai’s smaller affiliate Kia sold a combined 3.299 million vehicles in global markets in the January-June period, trailing only Toyota Motor’s 5.138 million units and Volkswagen’s 4.006 million units, according to their sales data.

In the first six months, increased sales of Genesis models, the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the pure electric Kia EV6 pushed up the Korean carmaker’s sales. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
