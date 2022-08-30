[Photo News] Smart shoe care

(LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Tuesday it will debut its new shoe care solution, consisting of LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare, at the upcoming IFA trade show in Berlin this week. Using the steam technology of its popular Styler clothing care system, the new appliances aim to cater to the growing demand from young consumers, especially shoe enthusiasts. The ShoeCase, in particular, offers interior features such as transparent panels, a 360-degree rotating turntable and a modular design that makes it possible to stack.
By 이명환 (hwan@heraldcorp.com
)