Culture Ministry seeks W6.7t for next year, including W12.8b for Cheong Wa Dae project

Visitors walk toward Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office in Seoul, on Aug. 17, 2022. (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday said it is seeking 6.7 trillion won ($4.9 billion) for next year’s budget.
Next year’s budget is a 9.3 percent cut from this year‘s, and stands in contrast to a 5.2 percent hike in the national budget proposed for the next year.
An official at the ministry explained that some 450 billion won was transferred to local projects as part of the National Balanced Development Special Account for next year. Additionally, there will be no temporary COVID-19 relief funds in next year’s budget like the one this year, which totaled 153 billion won allocated to the Culture Ministry.
With a goal to become a “culturally attractive nation,” the ministry said that the budget plan focuses on supporting the private sector’s cultural activities (2.22 trillion won), widening access to culture, sports and tourism (1.39 trillion won), and promoting Korean culture worldwide (895.7 billion won).
A total of 44.5 billion won -- with 22.7 billion allocated to the ministry and 21.8 billion won to the Cultural Heritage Administration -- will be used to turn the former presidential office compound into a multipurpose cultural complex. The ministry will spend 12.8 billion won, including 7 billion won for performances and 4.8 billion won for exhibitions that will take place at Cheong Wa Dae.
A large portion of the budget for Cheong Wa Dae performances and exhibitions will be used to develop original projects that contain the history and hidden stories of the former presidential office, a Culture Ministry official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.
The CHA has been allocated a separate 21.8 billion won for the management and minor renovation of Cheong Wa Dae.
