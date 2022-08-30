Seoul, Washington to hold formal talks on impact of US IRA: ambassador

As South Korea scrambles to respond to potential impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act to Korean industries, Seoul agreed to hold formal talks with Washington over the issue.

South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong said Monday (US time) the government has delivered strong concerns to the US that the IRA, which excludes electric vehicles built outside of North America from tax benefits, brings “unfair treatment” to Korean electric vehicle makers.



“We stressed the discrimination (in tax benefits) unfairly treats Korean electric vehicles, when Korea is an ally to the US and is also a free trade agreement partner,” Amb. Cho said in a press conference with Korean correspondents in Washington.



Saying the US did not provide a different view on this point, the two sides agreed to hold formal discussions to find solutions, Cho added.



“We will negotiate in a confident and honest manner and not avoid facing possible challenges in negotiating with the US, to secure our national interest.”



The US recently signed the inflation law, which limits giving the maximum tax subsidies of $7,500 only to the EVs that are assembled inside North America. The act also stipulates the batteries used in the EVs to not only be produced with materials imported from countries with FTA with the US, but also for certain percentage of the batteries are built in North America.



For full subsidies, all conditions should be fulfilled. When an EV is assembled in North America but its batteries are not, the subsidy is cut in half.



Immediately after the passage last week, the law directly hit Korean EV makers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, as they build their flagship models here and export them overseas. Losing the US subsidy, Korean EVs automatically lose competitiveness in price. Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association estimates about 100,000 units of Korean EVs for export will be affected by the IRA.



Despite Seoul‘s efforts, any amendment to the IRA is highly unlikely, given that the law has already been signed, and with the law is giving a political momentum for the Biden administration, according to observers here.



Amb. Cho said it would take “great efforts” to come up with a complete solution, as the law has already been enacted in the US.



There is also no reason for the Biden administration scrap the IRA with the midterm elections just around the corner in November, as the law led by the Democrats and is widely welcomed in the US, a foreign ministry official said under the condition of anonymity.



The Korean government sent a delegation of negotiators to Washington on Monday to discuss ways to minimize possible losses to Korean industries. The delegation, which includes senior officials Deputy Minister for International Trade and Legal Affairs of the Industry Ministry An Sung-il and Director-General for Bilateral Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Lee Mi-yon, were to meet with officials of the US administration and Congress.



