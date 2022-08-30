 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM asks National Assembly for cooperation on 2023 budget proposal

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 30, 2022 - 11:17       Updated : Aug 30, 2022 - 13:25
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday asked the National Assembly for cooperation on a budget proposal of 639 trillion won ($473.5 billion) for next year that marks the slowest spending growth in six years.

Han told a Cabinet meeting that the government "asks for active cooperation in the parliamentary deliberation process so that the direction of state administration and core values contained in the budget bill can be kept well."

The main opposition Democratic Party holds a majority in the National Assembly.

Next year's budget proposal marks the slowest growth since a 3.7 percent rise for the 2017 budget and a 6 percent on-year fall from this year's total expenditures of 679.5 trillion won that include two rounds of extra budgets.

With the government seeking to implement a belt-tightening policy to improve fiscal health, it will be the first time since 2010 that the budget proposal had been smaller than the preceding year's total spending.

Han said state debts snowballed by about 400 trillion won over the past five years to 1,070 trillion won, mainly due to expansionary fiscal policies for pandemic-era stimulus packages.

"We cannot hand over a country that is in debt to our future generation," Han said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114