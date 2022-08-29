[Graphic News] Just over half of Americans say US should back Ukraine until Russia withdraws: poll

After half a year of war in Ukraine, a slim majority of Americans agree that the United States should continue to support Kyiv until Russia withdraws all its forces, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.
The polling suggests continued support for US President Joe Biden‘s policy of backing Ukraine, despite economic worries and domestic political developments grabbing Americans’ attention in recent months.
Out of 1,005 people in the United States who took part in an online poll on Aug. 16-17, 53 percent expressed support for backing Ukraine “until all Russian forces are withdrawn from territory claimed by Ukraine.” Only 18 percent said they opposed.
That support came from both sides of the political divide, although Democratic voters were more likely to back the position, with 66 percent of Democrats in support compared to 51 percent of Republicans. (Reuters)
