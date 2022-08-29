 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Minister says inflation law ‘highly likely’ to violate FTA

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Aug 29, 2022 - 15:50       Updated : Aug 29, 2022 - 16:53
Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang speaks during a Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee meeting on Monday, at the National Assembly building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang speaks during a Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee meeting on Monday, at the National Assembly building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean Minister of Trade Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang said Monday the US Inflation Reduction Act that bans tax benefits for electric vehicles built outside of North America is highly likely to breach the US-Korea FTA and WTO rules.

Asked whether the act violated the US-Korea FTA or WTO rules during a parliamentary committee meeting on trade and industry, Lee said, “It is highly likely to be violating those rules and we will bring a complaint at the WTO if necessary.”

To raise the issue in the international community, South Korea can either file a complaint with respect to the US-Korea FTA or WTO, Lee added. “If we choose a WTO dispute settlement process, South Korea can join hands with Japan and EU countries, who share similar stance on the matter.”

Lee said the situation might change in the US after the midterm election slated for early November, adding that, like Germany and other EU countries, South Korea will continue to reach out to related officials discreetly before voicing out strong concerns.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun also said the act could breach the non-discrimination principle of FTA which requires contracting parties to not treat domestic market actors more favorably than foreign actors.

“This month, we will visit the US and have meetings with US trade representatives, Department of Commerce, the White House and congress members. Since the IRA affects domestic industries spanning EVs, battery, solar energy and renewable energy, we are looking into various channels (to tackle the issue),” Ahn said.

Ahn added that up until now, the ministry has not received any official notification from the US concerning the inflation act.

The National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee plans to pass a resolution which aims to suggest improved terms for South Korea.

According to industry sources, the US’s EV tax break comes as a move to revive American manufacturing while countering China, the largest supplier of battery minerals.

The US has specified to offer benefits only to carmakers that produce EVs and batteries at factories within North America.

On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a $370 billion climate, tax and health care package, after it passed the US Congress.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114