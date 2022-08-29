Execs paid over W500m up 13% in H1

(123rf)
Data from market intelligence firm FnGuide showed Monday that 885 officials at companies listed on the Korean stock market were paid 500 million won ($370,000) or higher in the first half of this year, up 13.3 percent from 781 people in the same period last year.
According to FnGuide’s data, the total amount of the officials’ remuneration logged 1.23 trillion won, a 5.2 percent increase on year. About 57.1 percent of the officials were paid between 500 million won and 1 billion won. There were only three people who received more than 10 billion won.
By groups, Kakao had the most amount of total remuneration at 134 billion won, followed by SK with 111.5 billion won, LG with 76.7 billion won, Samsung with 59.9 billion won and GS with 28.3 billion won.
Two ex-Kakao CEOs, Joh Su-yong and Yeo Min-soo, were the highest paid executives with each of them collecting 36.15 billion won and 33.28 billion respectively as they exercised their stock options of the platform giant.
The third-highest compensated official was Kim Che-uk, chief managing director at Atinum Investment, who received 26.29 billion won in total with 26.12 billion coming from incentives. SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Sung-wook was the fourth-highest paid man as he was remunerated 9.6 billion won.
Doosan Group saw the biggest increase in the number of officials who were paid 500 million won or more. After having only one person in the list of the highest-compensated people in the country in the first half of last year, the group had a total of 14 people this time.
Samsung had the most people who were remunerated more than 500 million won in the first half with 55 officials making the list, followed by SK with 51 and LG with 48.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)