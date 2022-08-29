 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Execs paid over W500m up 13% in H1

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Aug 29, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Aug 29, 2022 - 15:00
(123rf)
(123rf)
Data from market intelligence firm FnGuide showed Monday that 885 officials at companies listed on the Korean stock market were paid 500 million won ($370,000) or higher in the first half of this year, up 13.3 percent from 781 people in the same period last year.

According to FnGuide’s data, the total amount of the officials’ remuneration logged 1.23 trillion won, a 5.2 percent increase on year. About 57.1 percent of the officials were paid between 500 million won and 1 billion won. There were only three people who received more than 10 billion won.

By groups, Kakao had the most amount of total remuneration at 134 billion won, followed by SK with 111.5 billion won, LG with 76.7 billion won, Samsung with 59.9 billion won and GS with 28.3 billion won.

Two ex-Kakao CEOs, Joh Su-yong and Yeo Min-soo, were the highest paid executives with each of them collecting 36.15 billion won and 33.28 billion respectively as they exercised their stock options of the platform giant.

The third-highest compensated official was Kim Che-uk, chief managing director at Atinum Investment, who received 26.29 billion won in total with 26.12 billion coming from incentives. SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Sung-wook was the fourth-highest paid man as he was remunerated 9.6 billion won.

Doosan Group saw the biggest increase in the number of officials who were paid 500 million won or more. After having only one person in the list of the highest-compensated people in the country in the first half of last year, the group had a total of 14 people this time.

Samsung had the most people who were remunerated more than 500 million won in the first half with 55 officials making the list, followed by SK with 51 and LG with 48.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114