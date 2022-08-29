 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Gucci fashion show at royal palace canceled after controversy over commercial use of Cheong Wa Dae

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 29, 2022 - 11:44       Updated : Aug 29, 2022 - 11:44
This image captured from the Twitter of Vogue Korea last Monday, shows its photo taken at Cheong Wa Dae's Yeongbingwan guest house. (Yonhap)
This image captured from the Twitter of Vogue Korea last Monday, shows its photo taken at Cheong Wa Dae's Yeongbingwan guest house. (Yonhap)

Luxury fashion brand Gucci has called off a fashion show scheduled to take place at a royal place in Seoul after criticism arose over fashion magazine photos taken at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae, cultural heritage officials said Monday.

Gucchi had planned to hold the Gucci Cosmogonie show at Seoul's Gyeongbok Palace, which was a main palace of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), on Nov. 1 under consultations with South Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA).

The CHA saw the show as an opportunity to promote the palace's beauty around the world.

But the event was called off recently after the CHA came under fire for allowing the fashion magazine Vogue Korea to take photos, some of them showing models taking sensual poses in flamboyant dresses, at various places inside the compound, including the former state guest house of Yeongbingwan.

The photos triggered criticism from some figures from the former liberal government and netizens for "undermining national dignity" by using the historical place for fashion magazine shoots.

"We had been preparing for the event with approval, before the fashion shoot controversy emerged," a CHA official said of the Gucci fashion show. "Although we expect various effects from the event, it's not easy to go ahead with it in this situation," the official added.

Cheong Wa Dae was the site of the presidential office and residence for over seven decades before President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated his office to Seoul's Yongsan area in May as a way to get closer to the people. Since then, Cheong Wa Dae has been open to the public, drawing nearly 1.4 million visitors as of the end of July.

According to the fashion show plan unveiled Monday, Gucci applied for the use of Gyeongbok Palace for the presentation of its creative director Alessandro Michele's latest cruise collection inspired by the constellations.

Dubbed "Cosmogonie," the fashion collection was first unveiled at Italy's Castel del Monte, a 13th-century castle in Puglia's countryside on the UNESO's world heritage list, in May.

The company submitted a plan to promote Gyeongbok Palace's historical value "as a site where world-class astronomy was studied" and the theme of its collection through the new show, which the CHA approved on condition that historical facts should be verified with help from experts.

"We prepared for the event to increase the world's awareness of the cultural and academic value of Gyeongbok Palace, a beautiful Korean cultural heritage, but we are discussing (canceling it) considering the public sentiment in South Korea, including the issue of recent controversy," an official with Gucci Korea said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114