Yoon's approval rating inches up for 3rd straight week

President Yoon Suk-yeol makes his way to the presidential office in central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose for a third consecutive week, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,513 voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, 33.6 percent gave a positive assessment of Yoon's performance, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous week.

Yoon's disapproval rating fell for the third straight week to 63.3 percent.

The rise is attributable to factors including Yoon's decision to strengthen security around former President Moon Jae-in's home, his meeting with parliamentary leaders, and the combined Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise between South Korea and the United States, Realmeter said.

Negative factors included deepening turmoil in the ruling People Power Party, which was aggravated by former PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok's handwritten petition denouncing Yoon, as well as an internet fan club of first lady Kim Keon-hee leaking a confidential presidential schedule.

The pollster noted that the poll result does not reflect a court ruling made Friday in favor of Lee in an injunction suit filed against PPP's decision to switch to an emergency leadership system, which automatically removed him from office.

On the favorability rating of political parties, the main opposition Democratic Party garnered the support of 45 percent of respondents, while the PPP gained the support of 39 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)