S. Korea sends delegation to US over inflation reduction act

Officials of South Korean major companies attend a meeting with the government to discuss the US' Inflation Reduction Act in Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean government officials will embark on a trip to the United States on Monday to deliver concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act that excludes electric vehicles (EVs) assembled outside North America from tax incentives, the industry ministry said.

Their scheduled visit to Washington came amid mounting concerns over the axed subsidies for eco-friendly cars made in South Korea and other non-North American nations under the $430 billion law, signed by US President Joe Biden earlier this month.

South Korean carmakers, including Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., make their flagship models at domestic plants and ship them overseas.

During the three-day stay through Wednesday, the officials from the industry, finance and foreign ministries plan to visit their counterpart departments and the US Congress to explain the stance of the South Korean government and the business circle, and to have talks for possible supplementary measures, according to the ministry.

The delegation will also meet South Korean carmakers, battery firms and related companies doing business there to discuss responses together and supportive measures, it added.

The law also requires EVs to be equipped with US-made batteries and battery materials, while battery makers here are also heavily dependent on China for key minerals for their manufacturing.

In the pursuit of the US' flexible implementation of the law, the Seoul government has sought active consultations with the US, while working to join hands with European exporters and other partner nations for joint responses.

It has also vowed to review whether to bring the case to the World Trade Organization (WTO) for its possible violation of the most-favored-nation treatment principle.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun plans to meet with US officials for talks on the act during his scheduled trip to Washington next week, his office has said. (Yonhap)