S. Korea ranks 9th among nations with trade surpluses with US in H1: data

South Korea was ranked ninth among countries with trade surpluses with the United States in the first half of the year, as Asia's fourth-largest economy recorded strong on-year growth in shipments to the US during the period, US government data showed Sunday.

According to the Department of Commerce, South Korea's trade surplus with the US during the January-June period amounted to $21.67 billion, up 86.9 percent from a year ago.

The trade surplus grew as South Korean shipments to the US during the period increased 25.9 percent while its imports from America went up only 4.8 percent.

For the period, South Korea's standing among trade surplus nations with the US climbed five notches from a year ago to ninth place. The nation was ranked 14th a year ago.

China ranked first in terms of trade surplus nations with the US, followed by Mexico and Vietnam in second and third place, respectively. Canada, Japan and Ireland came in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. (Yonhap)