Navy concludes annual maritime waste collection work

This undated photo, provided by the Navy, shows a Navy vessel engaging in a maritime waste removal operation. (Navy)

The Navy on Sunday wrapped up an annual operation to collect underwater waste near a northwestern border island as part of efforts to help protect the maritime ecosystem and ensure safer fishing activities, the armed service said.

Using a 3,500-ton towing ship, the Navy gathered 13 tons of maritime waste during the 19-day operation near Yeonpyeong Island. The mission proceeded in cooperation with the state-run Korea Marine Environment Management Corp. and other related agencies.

The operation is aimed at preventing waste from undermining the maritime environment and vessels from running aground due to materials like abandoned fishing nets, according to the Navy.

The Navy has conducted the operation every year since 2008. It has collected over 980 tons of waste in total, an annual average of around 70 tons. (Yonhap)