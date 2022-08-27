 Back To Top
National

Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik to become S. Korea's fourth cardinal

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 27, 2022 - 19:17       Updated : Aug 27, 2022 - 19:17
South Korean Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik (Herald DB)
South Korean Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik (Herald DB)

VATICAN -- Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik is set to become the fourth South Korean cardinal in an appointment ceremony at the Vatican on Saturday.

You, 70, will be sworn in at St. Peter's Basilica at 4 p.m. as one of 21 new cardinals appointed by Pope Francis.

He is also among 16 cardinal electors under 80 years old, who are eligible to vote for the next pontiff in a secret conclave.

A delegation of lawmakers from the ruling and the main opposition parties will visit the Vatican to attend the ceremony and Pope Francis' holy Mass.

You will become the fourth Korean cardinal after the late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan, the late Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk and Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung.

Born in 1951 and ordained a priest for the Diocese of Daejeon, You became a coadjutor in the same diocese in 2003 and two years later assumed full responsibility.

You has been serving as prefect for the Congregation for Clergy, overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons since June 2021 as the first South Korean to be appointed to a secretary position at the Vatican. (Yonhap)

