[Photo News] Hangang night market revived

People are gathered around to enjoy a night time festival called Hangang Moon Light Market at the Han River's riverside park in Banpo district, Seocho-gu, Southern Seoul on Friday. The event, which has reopened after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, will run on Fridays and Saturdays between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a total of 10 times from Aug. 26 to Oct. 29., except for Chuseok holiday season. Some 40 food trucks and another 60 booths are operated by individual vendors in the market, the Seoul city government said.
