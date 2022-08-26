 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Court takes Lee Jun-seok’s side in leadership lawsuit

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 26, 2022 - 16:54       Updated : Aug 26, 2022 - 16:54
This photo shows the office for the People Power Party's emergency leadership committee on Friday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows the office for the People Power Party's emergency leadership committee on Friday. (Yonhap)
A Seoul court on Friday took the side of Lee Jun-seok, the disgraced former leader of the ruling People Power Party, halting the party from moving forward with an interim leadership.

The Seoul Southern District Court granted part of an injunction request filed by Lee, ordering a temporary suspension of duties for the party’s interim chair Rep. Joo Ho-young.

“If Joo, who has been appointed as the party’s interim chair through a vote, holds a party convention to elect a new party leader, Lee cannot return as the party chief and the damage cannot be recovered,” the court said in its ruling.

Though the ruling party argued it had switched into an interim leadership due to an “emergency state,” the court said the emergency was evoked by some members of the party for a transition of power.

The court, however, rejected Lee’s other request to suspend the emergency leadership committee because it failed to meet the qualification requirements.

The People Power Party was up in arms against the ruling, arguing that the court order infringes on the rights of a political party. It also threatened to file for an objection.

“The Seoul Southern District Court’s injunction grant is an infringement on the autonomous decision-making rights of a political party,” said Park Hyung-soo, a People Power Party floor spokesman.

Park claimed every procedure of the party transition to an interim leadership was rightful, based on the party charter.

The party will discuss countermeasures against the court order by holding an emergency meeting at the National Assembly on Saturday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114